Posted: May 02, 2017 11:54 AMUpdated: May 02, 2017 11:54 AM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin announced that President Donald Trump has appointed her as co-chair of the Council of Governors. Fallin joins nine other governors in serving on this bipartisan national council that focuses on effective collaborative efforts between the federal and state governments on issues related to the National Guard, homeland security, and disaster response.



Fallin will partner with Maj. Gen. Robbie Asher, Oklahoma’s adjutant general, for any work related to the Council of Governors. The Council of Governors was created by the National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2008 and formally established by Executive Order 13528, issued on Jan. 11, 2010. The council is intended to serve as a mechanism for governors and key federal officials to address matters pertaining to the National Guard, homeland defense and defense support to civil authorities. It consists of 10 governors appointed by the president – five from each party – with two governors serving as co-chairs. To ensure that the council appropriately represents all governors, the council co-chairs, through the National Governors Association, share documents for review and discussion with all governors’ offices prior to their approval by the council.