Posted: May 02, 2017 12:03 PMUpdated: May 02, 2017 12:03 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Tuxedo Lions Club presented all first graders at Wayside Elementary School with small U.S. flags on Friday.



Lions Clubs Wayne Benyshek and Evelyn Hightower visited each classroom and gave a brief presentation about the flag’s origin and history, including the importance of showing proper respect to the flag. Each child was presented with a miniature flag to take home.



Heather Boyle, First grade teacher, says"We are very appreciative of their time and this special donation for our students."

(Photo and information courtesy of Bartlesville Public Schools)