Posted: May 02, 2017 1:48 PMUpdated: May 02, 2017 1:48 PM

Bill Lynch

This week at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners Samaritan EMS and Hominy EMS provided their monthly service update, the Commissioners discussed and approved juvenile detention agreements, and Charles Hogan of Oakridge Builders provided an update on the OSU Extension Office at the Fairgrounds.

Brett Selvidge of Samaritan EMS provided the Commissioners with their monthly updated, this week Selvidge presented the call numbers and statistics for March. During the month Samaritan responded to 29 calls the majority of which were medical, which occurred with female patients, on Wednesdays.

April Thompson from the City of Hominy provided reports for the Months of March and April. In March Hominy EMS responded to 43 calls the majority of which were medical calls which occurred on Thursdays and for the moth of April the service responded to 48 calls, majority medical, on Wednesdays.

Charles Hogan from Oakridge reported that due to the inclement weather they have fallen behind by approximately a week. However, Hogan did say that the new building fared well through the tremendous amount of rainfall over the past week and no leaks were observed and the building is 100 percent secured with windows, doors, and locks. Hogan said they are just waiting for dry conditions to lay cement pads.