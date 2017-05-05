Posted: May 02, 2017 2:47 PMUpdated: May 02, 2017 2:47 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville High School will be presenting the comedy musical "The Addams Family" May 5th through 7th.



"The Addams Family" features an original story, and it is every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.



Performances will be held:



Friday, May 5, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 3 p.m.



The show will be staged at the BHS Fine Arts Center, 1700 SE Hillcrest Dr. Tickets are $15 for adults and are $10 for students and Bartlesville Public Schools staff. Seating is general admission.



Students Lane Cabler and Melody Brown-Clark play Gomez and Morticia Addams, while Katie McCollum plays their daughter Wednesday. Garrett Lee portrays Wednesday's boyfriend Lucas. Spencer Hayes and Josephine Zepeda play his parents, the Beinekes. The other leads include Matthew Coordsen as Uncle Fester, Sydney Walker as Grandma, Carson Mathes as Pugsley, and Lee Repa as Lurch. Rounding out the cast are ancestors Ben Ames, Hannah Davidson, Josh Higgs, Alexis Jergenson, Brooke Marshall, Olivia Park, Jonathan Rathbone, Kate Snowden, Olivia Wilt, and Matthew Yearout, as well as Michael Baughman as The Grim Reaper.



The musical will include live orchestration by area musicians. Student members of the orchestra pit include Eleanor Shepard on cello and William Pattison for percussion.



BHS drama teacher Susan Crabtree, who will be retiring after 23 years at Bartlesville High School, is directing "The Addams Family". BHS Choir Director Margie Green is serving as Music Director. Choir directors Tamara Walker and Micheal Stevens serve as Assistant Music Directors. Walker also serves as choreographer, with assistant choreography by BHS students Lane Cabler, Hannah Davidson, Katie McCollum, and Olivia Wilt.



This year's shows are dedicated in memory of Ricky Newkirk, the former Fine Arts Center manager. She will be honored before the Friday evening performance.