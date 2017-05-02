Posted: May 02, 2017 3:21 PMUpdated: May 02, 2017 3:21 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Broken Arrow man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility. Azavier Bridges is charged with driving while license is canceled, suspended, or revoked, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, and general speeding.



According to an affidavit, Bridges was stopped after going 83 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. When an officer asked for a license, Bridges said that he didn't have one, but one was coming in the mail. When the officer ran his information, it came back with a notice that Bridges' license was suspended. Inventory was taken of the vehicle, and a bag with marijuana was found alongside a lighter in the glove box.



Bond was set at $1,000. His next court date is scheduled for May 24.