Posted: May 03, 2017 5:28 AMUpdated: May 03, 2017 6:13 AM

Due to the power outages from a lighnting strike during Wednesday morning storms, Dewey Schools will close. After speaking with Dewey Superindentent of schools Vince Vincent, PSO did not have a clear timeline on when power would be restored to the Dewey area.

More information on power outage here: http://www.bartlesvilleradio.com/pages/news/143162017/lightning-causes-power-outage-in-dewey .