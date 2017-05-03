Posted: May 03, 2017 7:47 AMUpdated: May 03, 2017 1:29 PM

Evan Fahrbach

UPDATE @ 1:15pm

Road Closures continue to happen around Washington County. Currently, 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey is closed because of high water. Johnstone Park is also closed.

Johnstone Park

11:00AM

Heavier than expected rains have caused flooding and road closures in Southern Washington County.

Washington County Emergency Management reports that as of 8:30 AM county road 2100, 2200 and Greenwood Corner are all closed to the east of Highway 75.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox talks about the flooding.

Cox went on to say that flooding will likely happen further south as the water moves downstream toward Ramona and Vera as well.

People that live in that area will likely already know the typical spots that flood.

Hogshooter @ 2400

Hogshooter @ 2200