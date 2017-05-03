Posted: May 03, 2017 9:28 AMUpdated: May 03, 2017 10:28 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Regional United Way celebrated the conclusion of the highly-successful Hero in U 2016 campaign at their Annual Meeting Tuesday night. United Way stakeholders gathered to celebrate raising $2.4 million, the second-highest campaign in Bartlesville Regional United Way history.



United Way Chief Executive Officer and President, Lisa Cary says she is pleased to be a part of making a difference in education, health, and financial stability in our community. Cary says is looking forward to seeing the impact the United Way will continue to have in the future.



Bob Pomeroy presented Randy John with the 2017 Spirit Award. The United Way Spirit Award recognizes exceptional commitment and leadership in the community. In making the presentation, Pomeroy says that John has helped with the Great American Conference Men and Women's Basketball Championships from the very first year. One of his outstanding traits is that once he is given an assignment you don't have to worry about it being done in a timely and professional manner.



John has been involved with volunteering in the community since the day he started at ConocoPhillips - taking lead on a golf event that started from nothing and would eventually grow into a 4-day, $400,000 plus per year net to the Bartlesville Regional United Way.