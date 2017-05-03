Posted: May 03, 2017 10:10 AMUpdated: May 03, 2017 10:46 AM

Ben Nicholas

The investigation is underway into the death of a Tulsa man in Cherokee County, Kansas. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office tells KGGF News, 64-year-old James Alan McFarland's body was found Sunday afternoon in southeastern Cherokee County. The investigation is ongoing and investigators are asking anyone who has recently been in contact with McFarland to let them know.





Anyone with information may call 620-429-3992.