Posted: May 03, 2017 1:27 PMUpdated: May 03, 2017 1:32 PM

Bill Lynch

The high water levels continue to impact parts of the community. From the closing of roads to the Bartlesville High School needing to evacuate the student parking area. As waters rose this morning the decision was made to begin evacuations of student vehicle from the student parking area. We spoke with Bartlesville High School Principal LaDonna Chancellor about the evacuation.

Chancellor has been in contact with Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox who said the waters are anticipate to recede by tomorrow morning.