Posted: May 03, 2017 3:29 PMUpdated: May 03, 2017 3:29 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility for assault with a deadly weapon. Jason Conn was taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched after a water department employee called about a homeowner with a baseball bat. The officer learned that the employee was shutting off water for residents who had not payed, when Conn came out of his house wondering what he was doing. When the employee told him, and told him that his house would have to be disconnected as well, Conn went and got a baseball bat, telling him that he wouldn't let him disconnect his service.

The employee then called the police. The officer made contact with Conn after speaking with the employee, and noted that Conn appeared to be intoxicated.

Conn has other fines pending in Washington county, so an additional $15,000 bond was set, as well as a condition to have no contact with the victim. His next court date is scheduled for June 2.