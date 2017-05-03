Posted: May 03, 2017 3:39 PMUpdated: May 03, 2017 3:39 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man was in court on Wednesday for two charges. Levi Andrew Reese was charged with possession of stolen property and passing a forged document.



According to an affidavit, police were called to a bank where Reese was trying to cash a stolen check. Reese was identified riding in a taxi, and police were able to block the cab in, and talk to him.



The bank manager informed the officer that a victim had informed them that Reese was trying to cash a check that had been reported stolen from the woman. Reese told the officer that his girlfriend had given him the check. However, the check number was identified as one of the checks stolen from the victim.



Bond was set for $500. Reese's next court date is scheduled for June 7.