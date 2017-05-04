Posted: May 04, 2017 4:18 AMUpdated: May 04, 2017 6:04 AM

Gov. Mary Fallin has signed legislation aimed at increasing some lottery payouts in Oklahoma.



Lottery officials say they hope the move stimulates sales of instant-win scratch tickets and in turn boosts funding for public schools, CareerTech institutions, colleges and universities.



The Oklahoman reports the legislation signed Tuesday won't affect multistate lottery games like Powerball. But people who buy scratch-off tickets should see a change in July.



The new law allows the Oklahoma Lottery to raise prize amounts by repealing its mandatory profit margin. State law had required at least 35 percent of all lottery proceeds be diverted to the Education Trust Fund, but the law signed Tuesday removes that cap.



Instead, the first $50 million in net proceeds will be transferred into the fund. Any cash above $50 million will be available for early-reading intervention initiatives or science, technology, engineering and math programs.