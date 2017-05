Posted: May 04, 2017 6:01 AMUpdated: May 04, 2017 6:48 AM

Ben Nicholas

After several days of heavy rain and road closures, roads are back open in Bartlesville. Public Works Director for the City of Bartlesville, Keith Henry, says that his crews have worked to open those roads back up this morning.



All of those roads, again, can be traveled on.

However, ODOT has not yet taken down their baracade on Highway 123 towards Dewey.