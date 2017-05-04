Posted: May 04, 2017 6:43 AMUpdated: May 04, 2017 6:43 AM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Services will host an Open Minds Training

Workshop in May. The training will help prepare community volunteers to tutor those who need assistance in literacy or English as a Second Language.



Training will provide introductory information, introduction to available curriculum, goal

setting, strategies for beginner readers and strategies for making each tutoring session an

enjoyable experience as well as a time for volunteers to get their questions answered and

so much more. In addition to the original content, the Open Minds Tutor training has

added a module on ESL training.



Workshop dates are scheduled for 6-9 p.m. on May 22, May 23 and May 25.



The Open Minds tutor training is free, and no special degree or experience is required.

To register for the workshop, contact Literacy Services at 918-338-4179.