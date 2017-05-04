Posted: May 04, 2017 6:46 AMUpdated: May 04, 2017 6:46 AM

Ben Nicholas

Three Bartlesville High School students, representing the school's Business program, recently competed in the Cherokee Nation Youth Entrepreneurship Competition. The New Business Ideas Competition Challenge is part of the Cherokee Nation Entrepreneurship Day activities designed to stimulate entrepreneurial interest among its students. The goal is to develop an entrepreneurship mindset favorable to produce future business ownership, leadership and economic development in the community.



This is a “Shark Tank”-like competition where students come up with a business idea, develop a business plan, and are then interviewed by judges about their plan. They compete against other schools from around the state. Students attended the competition in April at the Northeast Technology Center in Claremore. The students were accompanied by their sponsors, BHS business teachers, Jerry Gray and Justin Olinghouse.



Freshman Ashlynn Sweat won 1st place with her innovative tangle-free multiple dog walking leashes, and received a $400 prize. Freshman James Austin won 5th place with his Cajun meal delivery service to provide weekly pre-portioned meals with recipes to subscribers. His prize was $50. Senior Cooper Davis received an honorable mention for his business of photo booth events to raise money and awareness for early autism detection.