Posted: May 04, 2017 9:27 AMUpdated: May 04, 2017 9:27 AM

Ben Nicholas

An incident involving a firearm and a middle schooler occured in Bartlesville this morning. An official press release was just released by Bartlesville Public Schools.

"On the way to the bus stop this morning, a young middle school student found a gun in the grass which he perceived to be a toy gun. He picked it up and fired it into the ground, not realizing it was not a toy. The student left the gun in the grass and went on to the bus stop, where he boarded the bus. Police were notified of the location of the gun and have it in their custody. Our school resource officers intercepted the student at the high school, where they interviewed him and contacted his parents. He is home safe with his parents. The gun was never on the bus or on school property, nor was it fired at anyone. We appreciate the assistance of the Bartlesville Police and our school resource officers in ensuring everyone was safe."

We will have more information if anything else develops.



