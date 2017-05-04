Posted: May 04, 2017 12:53 PMUpdated: May 04, 2017 12:53 PM

Ben Nicholas

An Owasso man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility for multiple counts. Jacob Earl Stevens is charged with two counts of Burglary and Forced Entery and Damage to Business Property.



According to an affidavit, Stevens gained access to a restaurant by removing an exhaust fan and going through. He then kicked open the office door, and found a safe. He then took one blue and one red bank bag from the safe, totaling around $1,320 in cash.



Officers received footage of the surveillance video, and the officers were able to identify him. Officers were also able to find the two bags in a ditch across the street from the restaurant, however, no money was inside the bags. The officers got in contact with Stevens, who told them he was in Tulsa. However, he was actually in Copan, and he was later apprehended.



Stevens has 9 prior felony charges, and has been held in contempt of court. His next court date is set for May 19.