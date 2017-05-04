Posted: May 04, 2017 8:01 PMUpdated: May 04, 2017 8:01 PM

Potter

Voice of the Martyrs hosted the National Day of Prayer Service in Bartlesville (last night) Thursday night. A standing room only crowd participated in worship and prayer led by many community leaders and pastors. Roger Skelly offered the Welcome, followed by worship directed by Loren Tupper and the First Wesleyan Choir. Pastor Rod MacIlvaine of Grace Community Church led the congregation in a Prayer of Repentance. Pastor Bruce Ganze of Revival Time Outreach Center prayed for Marriage and Families. Pastor Danny Workman of First Church of God in Dewey prayed for Churches and Pastors. Stephen Colaw led in prayer for Education and Pator Vallendingham of Eastern Heights Baptist Church for the Media. Prayer for Community was offered by Brandi Biesiadecki. State Representative Travis Dunlap prayed for Government, Josh Petermann of On the Rock Ministries for Local Government and Elmo Joseph prayed for Business. Amy Roberts, wife of 2nd Lt. Ty Roberts, serving in the miliary, shared about being the wife of a military person deployed. Andy Coleman, a military veteran of Iraq and former Middle East Director for Voice of the Martys, offered prayer for the Military. Peggy Dau, local chair for the National Day of Prayer events over the past 17 years, talked about her involvement over the years and asked for volunteers for next year. The Benediction was offered by Pastor Clarence Veld, of Westminister Orthodox Presbyterian Church.