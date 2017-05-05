Posted: May 05, 2017 5:51 AMUpdated: May 05, 2017 5:52 AM

Ben Nicholas

A fatality collision occurred yesterday just one mile east of Vera on County Road 3900 in Washington county



18-year-old Nikki L. Winton was driving a 1995 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed when she failed to negotiate a curve, departed left side of roadway, struck a tree and came to rest in a creek in about 4 feet of water. She was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.



There were no passengers in the vehicle. Winston's driving condition appeared to be normal, however, seat-belts were not in use. Cause of collision has been determined as unsafe speed.