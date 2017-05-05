Posted: May 05, 2017 6:04 AMUpdated: May 05, 2017 6:05 AM

Ben Nicholas

Tenth grader Emma Griffin, honors student at Bartlesville High School, has been selected to sit as a Delegate at the Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders in Lowell, Massachusetts, on

June 29 through July 1st.



The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who are passionate about science,

technology, engineering or mathematics. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate

and direct the top students in the country who aspire to be scientists and technologists, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.



Emma Griffin was nominated by Dr. John C. Mather, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics and Science

and Director of the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists, to represent Bartlesville

High School based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and passion for science and

technology.



During the three-day Congress, Emma will join students from across the country and hear Nobel

Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients talk about leading scientific research; be given advice from deans of the world's top tech universities; be inspired by fellow teen science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future of science and technology.





Emma is the daughter of Alyssa and Gregg Foresman of Bartlesville. Emma’s mother says “We are thankful we live in such a supportive community that values education. Everyone has been extremely

generous helping Emma make it to Boston.”



Emma continues to fund-raise for transportation while in

Boston and meals. Monetary donations may be made here