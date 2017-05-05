Posted: May 05, 2017 7:01 AMUpdated: May 05, 2017 7:01 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Community Foundation has announce the hiring of Laura Jensen as their new Director of Affiliates and Community Outreach. She will serve as a liaison to affiliates, agencies, and donors, help steward current funds, and promote the Foundation to encourage the creation of new funds. She fills the role held by Mirelle Onukwube.

Jensen’s role is to assist the foundation as they continue to experience significant growth. The Foundation has successfully reached and surpassed $10 million in assets, more than tripling their funds since 2013. Bartlesville Community Foundation builds permanent endowments, manages grants and scholarship programs, supports new charitable endeavors, and offers educational opportunities to enhance nonprofits as well as donors short and long term philanthropic goals.

Jensen grew up in El Dorado, KS and in 2015 graduated from Kansas State University of Manhattan with a primary bachelor’s degree in Public Health and Nutrition and a secondary bachelor’s degree in Gerontology. While in college Laura began her banking career and continued work in that field at Arvest bank upon her move to Bartlesville, OK. As a new member of the Bartlesville community, Laura embraced civic involvement by spending spare time volunteering and acting in leadership roles with local professional organizations.