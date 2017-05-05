Posted: May 05, 2017 7:16 AMUpdated: May 05, 2017 7:16 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Regional United Way honored Outstanding Businesses that had gone above and beyond in contributing to the United Way at their Annual Meeting on May 2. Each business was recognized with a plaque commemorating their participation in the 2016 campaign.

Businesses that were recognized increased their giving over the previous year, had at least 50 percent employee participation, participated in a campaign event and advertised their participation in the United Way campaign.

Our own station, KWON, KRIG, KYFM, KPGM was honored.