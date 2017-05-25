Posted: May 05, 2017 7:20 AMUpdated: May 05, 2017 7:20 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Children's Musical Theatre of Bartlesville is offering some summer camps:

2-week camp July 24-August 4, 2017 for 2nd-6th grade students featuring Disney's The Aristocats Kids

3-week camp June 12-July 30, 2017 for 6th-9th grade students featuring Disney's The Lion King Jr.



Sign up by May 25, 2017 via online forms at www.cmtonstage.com.



For more information, email cmtbart@swbell.net or call (918) 336-0558.