Posted: May 05, 2017 9:25 AMUpdated: May 05, 2017 9:26 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The US House of Representatives passed a repeal and replace of Obamacare on Thursday with the passage of the American Health Care Act.

The bill, which now goes to the senate, removes the major pillars put in place by Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act.

There has been a lot of hand wringing about what this will do to people with pre-existing conditions. Cary Hall, the host of America’s Health Care Advocate, which airs on KWON, says the specifics depend on the state, but pre-existing conditions are not coming back.

