Posted: May 05, 2017 5:43 PMUpdated: May 05, 2017 5:43 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's treasurer says last month's growth in state revenue marks the third time this year collections were higher than the previous year.

State Treasurer Ken Miller said Friday that April's receipts totaled $1.2 billion, $34.1 million higher than in April 2016. Collections in January and February also showed growth although March totals were down slightly.

Miller says all major revenue streams except the corporate income tax rose in April. The gross production tax on oil and gas was higher than the previous year for the seventh consecutive month.

Receipts totaled $20.8 million in April 2016, the lowest monthly total since May 1999. Last month, gross production taxes collected $41.2 million, up 97.5 percent.

Gross production collections are higher than the previous 12 months for the first time since March 2015.