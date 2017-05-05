Posted: May 05, 2017 6:15 PMUpdated: May 05, 2017 6:15 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma State Legislature has three more weeks to complete its business. The biggest piece of that business is to send Governor Fallin a budget she will sign. Speaking on a KWON Capitol Call program on Friday, State Senator Julie Daniels says senior senators have commented that this is the first time they have a good idea of what the final budget is likely to look like with three weeks yet to go. She credits the Pro Tempre's choice for the senate to act as a budget committee-of-the-whole.

State Representative Travis Dunlap commented that it is unliely that the house would get the constitutionally-required 76 votes to raise taxes legislatively and the house will have to focus more on trimming credits and exemptions to help balanced the budget.

State Representative Earl Sears says the pace of budget negotiations will increase steadily until there is a finished product.



Sears is confident that at the end of the session, Governor Fallin has a budget that she will accept.