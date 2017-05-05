Posted: May 05, 2017 6:22 PMUpdated: May 05, 2017 6:23 PM

Express Employment Professionals of Bartlesville has awarded a scholarship to the Rogers State University Foundation. Regional Director fo the local Express office, Rachel Davenport says the Rogers State University Foundation then selected Palak Sharma.

Davenport says Express is committed to raising the level of education for both the present and future generations. She says the scholarship program will not only build on that future, it will help exceptional students like Palak continue their education.

Palak Sharma is a concurrent student. That is she is a student at Bartlesville High School attending RSU for the Spring semester. She is a National Scholarship Commended student with a 3.99 GPA and ranks #7 at Bartlesville High School.