Posted: May 06, 2017 3:10 AMUpdated: May 06, 2017 3:10 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

State Troopers are investigating the cause of an accident Friday evening that killed a Skiatook man. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 76 year-old Perry Newman was driving a pickup southbound on Yale Avenue two tenths of a mile south of 116th Street North, 3 miles west of Owasso. For an unknown reason the truck departed the roadway to the right, hit a bridge rail, and stopped in the ditch. Newman died at the scene from massive internal injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.