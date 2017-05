Posted: May 07, 2017 3:48 PMUpdated: May 07, 2017 3:48 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Nowata School Board will recognize its Teacher of the Year, Ashley Radcliff Monday night. The board will also hear from Leonard Thomas Jr. He plans to talk to board members about starting a High School Pom Squad.

The board meeting is set for 6 o'clock in the Nowata High School Commons area.