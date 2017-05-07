Posted: May 07, 2017 3:52 PMUpdated: May 07, 2017 3:52 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners plans to declare this week as Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week. Lyn Miller, Gale Mills, and Earline Brumley will present the proclamation to the board. The agenda also calls for the board to open bids for liquid asphalt emulsion. Monday morning's county board of commissioners meeting is set for 9:30 at the Courthouse Administrative Center.