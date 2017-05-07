Posted: May 07, 2017 4:03 PMUpdated: May 07, 2017 4:03 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Auto owners and car enthusiasts of all kinds filled the streets of Dewey this weekend. The event opened Thursday night with the showing of the film California Kid.

The show brought vehicles of all kinds but it advertised pre-1964, custom hot rods and gave everyone a chance to choose their favorites. The event featured live music and something for the entire family.

One aspect of the show was that you would see a 200 thousand dollar custom or Hot Rod parked right next to a 2-thousand dollar vehicle and both of them are having a great time.