Posted: May 08, 2017 4:11 AMUpdated: May 08, 2017 4:11 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Fans of Ree Drummond may have the opportunity to literally step into her kitchen this summer. Fox News is reporting that for the first time ever, "The Pioneer Woman" is welcoming guests to her home.

Drummond and her husband Ladd, who is a frequent guest on her program on the Food Network, are offering fans the opportunity to visit the Drummond Ranch.

Drummond films her show in the family’s Osage County guest house, known as The Lodge.

She is set to film the series on June 1st through the 3rd, 5th through the 10th, or 12th through the 17th. According to the Fox News story, guests can visit The Lodge between 9 to 4 for a chance to meet Drummond. The Pioneer Woman held the first round of summer filming May 5th and 6th.