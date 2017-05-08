Posted: May 08, 2017 9:39 AMUpdated: May 08, 2017 11:49 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Monday morning.

The commissioners approved the lease of a new tractor. They heard from the American Trustee Insurance company on possible insurance plans for county employees.

They also approved the proclamation that - in Nowata County - this week will be officially known as “Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week.” Here is County Commissioner’s chairman, Bud Frost.

The commissioners also appointed Billy Scott and Billy Lafferty as new requisitioning and receiving officers for the Nowata County Sherriff’s Office.

The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.