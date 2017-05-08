Posted: May 08, 2017 11:32 AMUpdated: May 08, 2017 11:32 AM

Bill Lynch

The meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners this week was business as usual, with the exception of a discussion regarding the Courthouse during Citizen's Input. During the meeting the Commissioners approved County funds for tourism and the Tourism Oversite Committee for the 71st Annual Cavalcade, 13th Annual Shidler Car Show, the Post Oak Wine and Jazz Festival, and Skiatook Pioneer Day. The Commissioners also reappointed Cliff Taylor to the Osage County Industrial Board, and approved the use of the Osage County Fairgrounds as a staging area for PSO in the event of emergency conditions.

As a last point in the meeting, during Citizen's Input, District Attorney Rex Duncan discussed that the County is currently conducting jury selection for the next 4 weeks. During which time parking will be limited and public safety will be top priority as more than 100 people will be selected to serve on juries for civil and criminal trials. Safety has been one of the primary topics at the recent Courthouse Review Committee public meetings, and Duncan said it should be the primary concern of the public.

With no space to separate prosecution or defendants awaiting trial, frequently the two parties must share the same space. The concern for this issue has been addressed and is hoping to be resolved by remodeling the existing Courthouse and either moving administrative offices to another building or building a new annex onto the Courthouse. There is only one more public meeting scheduled for the Courthouse Review Committee and it will be held Thursday in Hominy at the County Inter-local Coop at 6:30pm. The public is encouraged to attend and provide feedback.

The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be next Monday at 10am at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.