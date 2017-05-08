Posted: May 08, 2017 2:56 PMUpdated: May 08, 2017 2:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility on multiple charges. Gregory Lonnell Rogers is charged with domestic abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and rape.



According to an affidavit, police responded to a victim at Jane Phillips Medical Center. The vistim stated that her ex-boyfriend, Rogers, hit her several times and choked her, then threatened her with a knife as he held it against her throat.



The victim stated that she had been contacted by Rogers to pick up him up in Missouri, which she did. He stated that he wanted to hurt himself, so she didn't leave then. Then, on Sunday, he began to hit her. The victim tried to leave several times, but she was hit each time. Eventually, Rogers took her car keys and put a chair in front of the door so that if she tried to escape, he would wake up. The victim says that at one point, the defendant began to choke her and she lost consciousness and has had a difficult time breathing since.



Eventually, the victim was let go. When asked if she was sexually assaulted, the victim stated that she was.



Bond was set at $25,000 with the order that no contact be made with the victim.