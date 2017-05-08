Posted: May 08, 2017 3:21 PMUpdated: May 08, 2017 3:21 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man was in court on Monday afternoon on multiple charges. Joseph Donald Naylor was arrested on Sunday for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.



According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched around the library in reference to a male subject with a gun. Among several others, Naylor was detained. According to one of those detained, Naylor had came up to a vehicle and threatened the driver with a BB gun. Naylor then got into a commercial vehicle, only exiting to fight some of the other men detained.



Based on priors, Bond was set at $35,000. His next court date is June 2.