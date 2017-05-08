Posted: May 08, 2017 3:23 PMUpdated: May 08, 2017 3:23 PM

Ben Nicholas

According to Director of Public Works, Keith Henry, a portion of Pathfinder Parkway

is closed effective immediately due to erosion of the trail into the Caney River, and is not safe to use.

The area closed to the public is the path from Johnstone Park to Frank Phillips, or

further described as the portion of the pathway behind the Bartlesville Redi-Mix, 400’ north of the Tuxedo Bridge. With this closure, there is no through access from

Johnstone Park to the south, and no through access from Frank Phillips Boulevard to the north.

For questions or information, please contact Mr. Henry at 918-338-4131

