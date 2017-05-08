Posted: May 08, 2017 3:41 PMUpdated: May 08, 2017 3:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their weekly meeting on Monday morning. During the meeting, the Commissioners hears a presentation from Lyn Miller, Gale Mills, and Earline Brumly on a proclamation declaring this week “Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week.”



The commissioners opened Big 16-13, however, no valid bids were received.



During the Commissioners Report, Commissioner Mike Bouvier announced that his bridges were coming along well, however there were some set-backs due to the flooding. Several roads were flooded as well, but Bouvier says that his crews started repairs immediately.



All other items were approved, and all receipts were received.