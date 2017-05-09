Posted: May 09, 2017 9:02 AMUpdated: May 09, 2017 9:02 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Pawhuska man accused of killing of a Jefferson, Kansas man. Thad Christopher Green faces a first -degree murder charge in the December 2015 death of Cameron Wawrzyniak. Green is also accused of starting a fire at the victim's home and faces an aggravated burglary charge. The prosecution is being handled by the Kansas Attorney General's Office. For anyone conducting business at the Montgomery County Judicial Center, there are some restrictions. Everyone must go through a metal detector. All bags, purses, drinks and electronic devices are also not allowed to be brought into the building.