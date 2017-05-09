Posted: May 09, 2017 10:46 AMUpdated: May 09, 2017 10:47 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The man at the helm of the Federal Communications Commission continues to deal with Net Neutrality and the investigation into comments made by late night talk show host Stephen Colbert. Chairman Ajit Pai, in an exclusive interview with our news partner, KGGF News, says growing up in southeast Kansas has been key to his success.



Pai says being from what many consider "Fly-over" country helps him understand that every American deserves an equal opportunity, even when it comes to internet access.