Posted: May 09, 2017 3:01 PMUpdated: May 09, 2017 3:01 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility on multiple charges. David James Copeland is charged with felonious threats to kill, discharging of a firearm, and reckless handling of a firearm.



According to an affidavit, an officer arrived to a house with the garage opened to about a foot. The officer heard Copeland yell that he was going to put a bullet into a victims head before putting one in his. The officer went under the garage door and told Copland to drop the weapon, which he did. Other officers arrived on scene, and were able to assist in apprehending Copeland.



The officer then went and talked to the victim, who said that she had been drinking with Copeland when he got “mean.” She went upstairs in the house when she heard a gunshot from the garage. She went down and found Copland saying that he was going to kill her than himself. A rope was hanging in the garage in the form of a “noose.”



Copeland's bond was set at $150,000 with no contact allowed with the victim.