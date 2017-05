Posted: May 09, 2017 3:30 PMUpdated: May 09, 2017 3:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

A man was taken into custody last week for assaulting his roommate. Ethan A. Hale was taken into custody on Thursday.



According to an affidavit, Hale had hit his roommate in the face. The blow caused swelling and bruising, as well as blood in his left eye.



Hale says that he did strike the roommate after they began arguing after having too much to drink.