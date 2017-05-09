Posted: May 09, 2017 3:47 PMUpdated: May 09, 2017 3:47 PM

Ben Nicholas

A man was taken into custody on Friday. Tanner Dakota Henry has been charged with 2nd Degree Burglary.



According to an affidavit, officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the parking lot of Walmart in Bartlesville. Officers searched the area and found a cellphone that belonged to Henry. The officer found out that Henry was on community sentencing, and while speaking on the phone, Henry showed up for a meeting.



The officer took Henry in for questioning, and after several questions, placed him under arrest.