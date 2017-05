Posted: May 09, 2017 4:31 PMUpdated: May 09, 2017 4:31 PM

Ben Nicholas

A man was taken into custody for shoplifting. Roger Lee Martin was taken into custody after employees, according to an affidavit, of Walmart witnessed Martin taking more than $237 of clothing, more than $375 in food, and more than $63 in miscellaneous items.



Martin pleaded guilty, and will have his next court date on May 26. Bond was set at $1,000.