Posted: May 10, 2017 3:20 AMUpdated: May 10, 2017 3:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A portion of the Pathfinder Parkway running and walking trail is closed indefinitely due to erosion of the riverbank north of the Tuxedo Bridge, Public Works Director Keith Henry said this week.

Henry says the path from Johnstone Park to Frank Phillips Boulevard is closed to the public due to erosion of the trail into the Caney River. That portion of the path is not safe to use. The impacted area is located behind Bartlesville Redi-Mix on Tuxedo Boulevard, 400 feet north of the Tuxedo Bridge. Henry goes on to say that with the closure, there is no through access from Johnstone Park to the south, and no through access from Frank Phillips Boulevard to the north.

The closure is just north of an area that was closed last year due to the eroding riverbank. The path was re-opened after KSL Dirtworks stabilized the riverbank using the concrete spoils from the ConocoPhillips/Phillips 66 Plaza project on Johnstone Avenue.

According to Henry, it is unknown how long the newly affected portion of the path will be closed or when stabilization of that portion of the riverbank can occur but it's safe to say it will be closed for several months.

