Posted: May 10, 2017 2:37 PMUpdated: May 10, 2017 2:37 PM
Big Heart Day Discussions COntinue at Chamber Meeting
This week the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce met for their May monthly meeting. During the meeting the Chamber welcomed the final Students of the Month for this school year and awarded Trace Wells, Rebecca Williams, Montana Hoque, and Rylan Stephens for their Perseverance. Barnsdall High School Councilor Misty Farber announced that Wednesday May 17 will be the districts final day of school and graduation is scheduled for May 16, at 7:30pm, at Memorial Field.
Claude Rosendale provided an update regarding Big Heart Day. Rosendale announced that the event currently has 23 vendors signed up, but there is still time for more. The event has 32 sponsors the major sponsors include Osage County Tourism, Miller Pump Systems Inc, Amshore U.S. Wind, and Zebco. He announced that the Friday fishing tournament is officially going to happen and Patsy Mitchell and Wilma Hollingsworth will serve as the Parade Marshals for this year. Big Heart Day takes place over Memorial Day Weekend with events on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 26-28.
The next meeting of the Barnsdall Chamber will be June 13, at noon, at the Barnsdall Community Center.
