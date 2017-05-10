News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: May 10, 2017 3:04 PMUpdated: May 10, 2017 3:04 PM
Fire Hydrant Flushing
Ben Nicholas
On Thursday the City of Bartlesville will continue testing and flushing fire hydrants in a few areas.
The first area:
- Beginning at Highway 75 going east to Madison Blvd., from Adams Blvd., North to Tuxedo
The second area:
- From Madison Blvd. going East to Bison Rd. from Adams Blvd. North to Tuxedo
Crews will be flushing Monday through Friday from 7-to-3 during the day until the area is
complete. Discoloration of water may occur during the process. Please use caution when laundering clothes.
