Posted: May 10, 2017 3:04 PMUpdated: May 10, 2017 3:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

On Thursday the City of Bartlesville will continue testing and flushing fire hydrants in a few areas.



The first area:

Beginning at Highway 75 going east to Madison Blvd., from Adams Blvd., North to Tuxedo



The second area:

From Madison Blvd. going East to Bison Rd. from Adams Blvd. North to Tuxedo



Crews will be flushing Monday through Friday from 7-to-3 during the day until the area is

complete. Discoloration of water may occur during the process. Please use caution when laundering clothes.



