News


City of Bartlesville

Posted: May 10, 2017 3:04 PMUpdated: May 10, 2017 3:04 PM

Fire Hydrant Flushing

Share on RSS

 

Ben Nicholas

On Thursday the City of Bartlesville will continue testing and flushing fire hydrants in a few areas.

The first area:

  • Beginning at Highway 75 going east to Madison Blvd., from Adams Blvd., North to Tuxedo


The second area:

  • From Madison Blvd. going East to Bison Rd. from Adams Blvd. North to Tuxedo


Crews will be flushing Monday through Friday from 7-to-3 during the day until the area is
complete. Discoloration of water may occur during the process. Please use caution when laundering clothes.



« Back to News