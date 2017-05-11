Posted: May 11, 2017 10:29 AMUpdated: May 11, 2017 10:29 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Contract crews will finalize work on the westbound lane of Camelot Drive in Bartlesville Friday and begin work on the eastbound lane starting Monday. Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says the Camelot Drive Rehabilitation project started last month and consists of a concrete panel replacement between U.S. 75 and Candlestick Court.

According to Siemers, traffic has been closed on the westbound lane for the first half of the project, so traffic could leave Colonial Estates using the eastbound lane of Camelot. But traffic could not enter Colonial Estates from Highway 75 using the westbound lane.

The traffic pattern will be reversed starting Monday for the remainder of the project. The westbound lane and Highway 75 entry on Camelot will be opened up, but the eastbound lane will be closed.

The project is expected to take approximately 40 days, depending on weather conditions.