Posted: May 11, 2017 10:31 AMUpdated: May 11, 2017 10:31 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford will speak at the World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians Thursday afternoon in Washington, DC.



Hundreds of persecuted religious minorities, church leaders, and advocates from 130 countries will gather at the summit to address the ongoing atrocities committed against people of faith around the globe.



Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the summit during the morning session.

The issue has been a priority for Lankford. Lankford sent a letter on April 13th to the President to encourage his administration to take steps to protect religious freedom, both in America and around the world. On March 17, Lankford wrote an op-ed about State Secretary John Kerry's religious genocide designation a year ago, and what America should do to protect persecuted religious minorities abroad.